Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a Lagos- based socialite and businessman, Fred Ajudua pending his re-arraignment for an alleged $1.43m Fraud.

He was arrested in Abuja and is in the custody of the EFCC

The Supreme Court had on May 5, 2025 ordered his remand in the Correctional centre and revoked a bail granted him by the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, declined comment over the arrest.