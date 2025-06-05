The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, has arraigned two suspected illegal miners, Zhang Hong Lin and Zhao Pei Hai, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The defendants were arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on unlawful possession and exportation of mineral resources.

The defendants along with one GAO PEI YU (said to be at large) sometime in 2025 in Lagos, are said to have, conspired with intent to defraud the Federal Government of Nigeria of the revenue from their actions and without the permission of the appropriate authority, engaged in the exportation of “Mica Products, Copper bearing and Lithium bearing mineral resources”.

The alleged offences are contrary to Section 8 (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 1983 and punishable under Section 8 of the same Act.”

They pleaded “not guilty” to the offence.

In view of their plea, the lead prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari prayed the court for a trial date and for the defendants to be remanded in a correctional centre.

But, the defence counsel, urged the court to remand his clients in the EFCC custody pending the hearing of their bail applications.

Justice Aneke rejected the defence’ application and remanded them in a correctional centre.

Further hearing is fixed for July 4, 2025.