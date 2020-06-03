The Edo state police command has arrested three members of a gang suspected to have been responsible for the kidnap and murder of a lawyer, Iyoha Osobase.

The forty one-year-old was abducted last month in Benin but was later found dead in a shallow grave inside a bush, close to the residence of one of the suspects.

Spokesman of the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said investigation led to the arrest of the suspect and two other members of his gang.

Mr Osobase’s remains have been exhumed by pathologists from the Central Hospital Benin City and taken to the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.