Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki has announced that 5 out of the 15 persons who are receiving treatment after testing positive to the coronavirus have tested negative and have been discharged.

According to the Governor who announced the news via his twitter handle said, “I am pleased to announce that five (5) of the confirmed cases have tested negative twice for #coronavirus (#COVID-19 ) in our dear state. They have thus been discharged.”

The statement further said “This bolsters our resolve to defeat this common enemy, as we roll out more measures to check the spread of the virus and save more lives in the state.”