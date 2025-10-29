The Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, has led the Nigerian delegation to sign a landmark Memorandum of Understanding on €100 million clean energy investment with UNIDACO Limited, London, to foster Nigeria’s transition to sustainable energy ...

The Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, has led the Nigerian delegation to sign a landmark Memorandum of Understanding on €100 million clean energy investment with UNIDACO Limited, London, to foster Nigeria’s transition to sustainable energy solutions.

According to a statement received by TVC, the historic MoU was signed on Saturday at the House of Lords, London, during the United Kingdom edition of the Renewed Hope Global Dialogue, a high-level international forum promoting Nigeria’s global partnerships and investment opportunities.

“The agreement, signed by Dr Abdullahi Mustapha, Director-General of the ECN, and witnessed by the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, represents a landmark step toward expanding renewable energy generation, enhancing industrial capacity, and promoting sustainable growth under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

It added, “The MoU forms a central outcome of the London Dialogue, themed Strengthening Global Partnerships for Economic Renewal and National Rebranding.” Organisedin collaboration with the Foreign Investment Network (FIN), the event convened Nigerian officials, investors, and global stakeholders to highlight the nation’s economic reforms and growing investment opportunities.

“Minister Idris led the Nigerian delegation, which included Ambassador Olufolake Abdulrazaq, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, and Dr Olasupo Olusi. He also received an international award on behalf of President Tinubu from EuroKnowledge, recognising the administration’s leadership and reform achievements that continue to rebuild investor confidence and rebrand Nigeria’s global image.”

“H.E. Mrs Olayinka Fayomi, Chairperson of FIN and Co-Convener of the Dialogue, lauded the government’s efforts to attract sustainable investments, noting that initiatives like the ECN-UNIDACO partnership will accelerate the country’s renewable energy transformation. Ambassador J.K. Adebola, Chairman of Renewed Hope Global, described the event as a turning point in Nigeria’s economic diplomacy, announcing that upcoming editions will be held in Dubai, Johannesburg, and Berlin.

“The partnership underscores Nigeria’s determination to harness clean energy as a key driver of industrial growth, employment creation, and its broader goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2030,” the statement concluded.