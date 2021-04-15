Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has advised the Minister of Finance, Budget and National planning, Zainab Ahmed to rally Nigerians to help stem the obvious fiscal slide facing the country.

This was contained in a press statement the Governor personally signed.

He noted that while he will not engage the Minister or the Finance Ministry in any war of words, the responsibility to offer useful advice for the benefit of the country rests on all critical stakeholders.

Obaseki further urged the government at the center to take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality so as to prevent the prevailing economic challenge from further degenerating.

Governor Obaseki’s disclosure that the Federal government had printing 60 billion naira to assisting it offset the monthly allocation to states was denied by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed.