The federal government has re-arraigned the convener of the RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore on a two-count amended charge of alleged cyber stalking against Nigeria's president, Bola Tinubu, by calling him a 'criminal' on X and Facebook....

The federal government has re-arraigned the convener of the RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore on a two-count amended charge of alleged cyber stalking against Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, by calling him a ‘criminal’ on X and Facebook.



‎

‎At the resumed hearing of the case at the Federal High Court counsel for the Government, Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, notified Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court Abuja of a new amended charge which removes X and Facebook from the list of defendants, leaving Omoyel Sowore as the sole defendant.

‎

‎Whereas counsel for the government expressed readiness to start the trial, with a witness available in court, Abubakar Marshal, counsel for the defendant opposed.

‎

‎Mr Abubakar stated that the information of the prosecution witnesses and his or her statements on oath were not attached to the charge.

He cited Section 36 (6) of the Nigerian Constitution which requires witness deposition and names to be front-loaded to the charges.

‎

Justice Umar held that all necessary documents for the defendants and all processes should be regularized.

Matter adjourned until 22nd January for Trial.