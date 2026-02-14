Mental Health Expert and Consultant Psychiatrist, Maymunah Kadiri, has called for urgent action to be taken to address the issue of abuse of illicit substances....

Kadiri who was speaking as a panelist on the third edition of the TVC News Townsquare Series with the the Theme War Against Drug Abuse says it is an economic and National Security issue that should be handled with the seriousness it deserves.

She added that her rehabilitation Centre in Lagos most times is fully booked taking care of addicts through a 3 month withdrawal process.

She added that managing addicts also involves managing families and people around them.

For his part, famous Music producer, Olumide Ogunade popularly known as ID Cabasa, says the society must go beyond just talking about Drug Abuse into concrete action to address the scourge.

He described it as a scourge that has eaten deep into the fabric of Nigeria and the Youth.

He added that his experience of working with Youth has shown that more needs to be done.

He called for the expansion of rehabilitation facilities across the country urging all to put money into fighting the scourge.