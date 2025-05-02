The Democratic Republic of the Congo has begun processes to rescind former President Joseph Kabila’s immunity, setting the way for a possible trial on charges of backing the M23 rebellion in the country’s conflict-torn east.

Kabila, who stepped down in 2018 after nearly two decades in office, has been residing overseas since late 2023, mainly in South Africa.

He has denied any affiliation with the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group, which has taken over substantial territory in eastern Congo this year.

Last month, Kabila indicated preparations to return and help resolve the conflict.

His possible return, however, threatens to complicate a U.S.-led push for a peace accord aimed at ending the violence in eastern Congo—a region rich in minerals like tantalum and gold, where the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is eager to foster mining investments.

Congo’s Justice Minister, Constant Mutamba, said Wednesday that the military prosecutor had formally asked the Senate to revoke Kabila’s lifetime immunity, which he holds as a senator for life.

The latest development comes as Congo and Rwanda work toward a draft peace deal under a U.S.-brokered initiative.

According to an agreement signed in Washington on April 25, both nations committed to halting military support for armed groups and submitting peace proposals by May 2.

As of Thursday, it was unknown whether the peace text would be ready for signing and what its final terms would be.

He gained office in 2001, following the assassination of his father, President Laurent-Désiré Kabila. After refusing to resign when his final term expired in 2016, he finally agreed to leave office after a turbulent 2018 election.

Last month, Congo’s interior ministry suspended Kabila’s political party, and the justice ministry announced measures to take his and his party executives’ assets.