British senior minister Michael Gove on Sunday said the door remained open for talks on a post-Brexit trade deal to continue if the European Union changed its approach.

Mr Gove, is the minister handling Brexit divorce issues for Britain, he said that the UK was ready if required to leave on “Australian terms” if necessary.

Though Critics say that an Australian-style deal is simply code for no deal at all with Britain’s largest export market. Australia’s trade with the EU is dwarfed by Britain’s.

A tumultuous “no deal” finale to the United Kingdom’s five-year Brexit crisis would sow chaos through the delicate supply chains that stretch across Britain, the EU and beyond – just as the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this week that the EU still wanted a deal, but not at any price.