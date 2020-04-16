The federal government has warned private hospitals against treating patients with coronavirus.

The presidential task force said they must get accreditation, and any hospital that violates this order will be shut down.

Addressing a plethora of issues on Nigeria’s battle against the virus, the Chairman of the Presidential taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, noted that the country witnessed the highest single day rise in the number of confirmed cases on Wednesday.

For him, this is not the time to relax the lockdown order on major cities. He is also worried about the mode of enforcing the lockdown order.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus, and tension is rising – making some infected residents to take to self-help. But, The team is worried about this, and has issued a stern warning to health professionals against treating patients with symptoms of COVID-19 outside accredited facilities.

The taskforce also appealed to Nigerians to stop stigmatising patients discharged after the covid-10 treatment, as such will be counter-productive to their efforts.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria has selected two airlines to bring back Nigerians stranded in various countries around the world but there is an underlying challenge.

The fight against COVID-19 is like a steep hill, according to the PTF on COVID-19, citizens should be socially responsible.