A former senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has asked the Federal high court Abuja to declare some sections of the Control Of Infectious Disease Bill 2020, currently being debated at the National Assembly, oppressive and a breach on his fundamental human rights.

Senator Melaye is praying for an order of the court declaring the provisions of some sections of the control of Infectious diseases bill 2020 as invalid, unlawful and unconstitutional.

He is also seeking an order of injunction restraining the respondents from further debate or law-making processes with respect to the bill.

No date has been fixed for hearing.