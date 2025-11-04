Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has presented a proposed N897.9 billion naira budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly....

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has presented a proposed N897.9 billion naira budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

Highlights of the 2026 Budget Proposal

With the Theme “Building Your Future III”

Focuses on Education, healthcare, agriculture, security, and infrastructure.

The budget is hailed as the most participatory in the state’s history, built from consultations with over 71,000 citizens across all 316 wards of the state

. The top allocations are:

Education: with ₦156.3 billion which is the (Highest),

Works & Housing:₦117.1 billion while

Agriculture & Livestock: has ₦78.6 billion.and Health: ₦67.5 billion.

A significant allocation of 81.32% representing (₦730.1bn) is allocated to capital expenditure to accelerate development, while 18.68% is for recurrent costs.

Governor Radda stated the budget is designed to directly improve citizens’ lives and deepen community-driven governance.

He highlighted achievements from the 2025 budget, including a successful agricultural season and improved security through the Community Watch Corps.

He charged the Assembly for a swift passage.