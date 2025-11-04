‎The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, says combining robust institutional reforms with diaspora engagement will address the persistent challenges that undermine its anti-corruption efforts, protect national wealth, and sustain Nigeria’s in...

‎The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, says combining robust institutional reforms with diaspora engagement will address the persistent challenges that undermine its anti-corruption efforts, protect national wealth, and sustain Nigeria’s international reputation.



‎He was speaking at the Canada-Nigeria Legal Exchange Forum, organized by the Canadian Association of Nigerian Lawyers (CANL) at the Intercontinental Toronto Centre on Monday.

‎ Mr Olukoyede urged members of the body to monitor suspicious transactions and provide information to law enforcement agencies, warning that failure to do so could undermine domestic anti-corruption gains.

‎He added that the Nigerian diaspora, particularly lawyers in Canada, have a critical role to play in curbing illicit financial flows.

‎“The increasing number of Nigerians migrating to Canada could inadvertently provide avenues for illicit wealth. Your vigilance is crucial. You can help prevent this by cooperating with law enforcement agencies.”

‎According to the EFCC Chairman, The anti-graft agency has signed memoranda of understanding with agencies such as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Spanish and German police, and the Korean Police, facilitating the return of stolen assets to victims abroad and enhancing Nigeria’s credibility in global anti-corruption efforts.

‎He added that the agency has Introduced extensive institutional reforms to strengthen transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency within the EFCC.

‎They Include the upgrade of some zonal Commands in Lagos, Ekiti, Katsina, and Anambra States.

‎Mr Olukoyede also declared his assets and mandated all staff to do the same, setting a precedent for transparency across the Commission.