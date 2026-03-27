The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has debunked circulating claims that the Nigerian Armed Forces are considering leniency for terrorists, following remarks by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Olufemi Oluyede, on Operation SAFE CORRIDOR. In a statement on Thursday by the Director of Defence Information, Maj Gen Samaila Uba, the DHQ…...

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has debunked circulating claims that the Nigerian Armed Forces are considering leniency for terrorists, following remarks by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Olufemi Oluyede, on Operation SAFE CORRIDOR.

In a statement on Thursday by the Director of Defence Information, Maj Gen Samaila Uba, the DHQ described a viral social media post as “deliberately distorted,” accusing it of selectively quoting the CDS while ignoring the broader context of his lecture.

The statement said the post “falsely suggested that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are prioritising leniency for terrorists over justice for victims,” adding that such portrayals are misleading and “undermine ongoing national security efforts.”

Clarifying the nature of the initiative, the DHQ emphasised that Operation SAFE CORRIDOR is not an amnesty programme but a structured de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, and reintegration programme strictly for surrendered, screened, and low-risk former combatants.

The programme, the statement added, is part of a broader counter-insurgency strategy that combines kinetic military operations with non-kinetic approaches.

READ ALSO: CDS Oluyede Backs Rehabilitation of Repentant Terrorists

“Hundreds of individuals have passed through this process since inception, contributing to intelligence gathering and weakening insurgent structures,” it noted.

The DHQ also explained that Gen Oluyede’s remarks were made during a professional military doctrine lecture, intended to highlight the importance of multi-dimensional conflict resolution, rather than suggesting any preferential treatment for terrorists.

The statement reads: “The attention of Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a misleading narrative circulating on social media, particularly a Facebook post which deliberately distorted the remarks of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede regarding Operation SAFE CORRIDOR.

“Using a framing strategy that selectively amplifies certain phrases while ignoring the full context, the post falsely suggested that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are prioritizing leniency for terrorists over justice for victims. This portrayal is not only inaccurate but also undermines ongoing national security efforts.

“First, it is important to clarify that Operation SAFE CORRIDOR is not an amnesty programme but a carefully structured deradicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration initiative targeted strictly at surrendered, screened and low-risk former combatants. The programme forms part of a broader counter-insurgency strategy combining kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

“Evidence shows that hundreds of individuals have passed through this process since inception, contributing to intelligence gathering and weakening insurgent structures.

“Second, the comments by the CDS were made within the context of a professional military doctrine lecture, emphasizing the importance of multi-dimensional conflict resolution. His remarks highlighted global best practices where rehabilitation complements battlefield successes, not replaces them. Any attempt to frame these remarks as sympathy for terrorists is a gross misinterpretation.

“Third, the Nigerian Armed Forces remain unequivocally committed to neutralizing active terrorists and protecting law-abiding citizens.

“The same leadership of the Armed Forces being misrepresented continues to direct aggressive operations across various theatres of conflict. Operation SAFE CORRIDOR simply addresses a different category of individuals; those who have voluntarily disengaged and met strict profiling criteria.

“Furthermore, it is instructive to note that strategic communication in modern warfare recognizes the importance of de-radicalisation as a tool to reduce recruitment pipelines and break cycles of violence. The selective framing seen in the viral post ignores this critical dimension and instead promotes a simplistic and misleading narrative.

“The Defence Headquarters urges the public to:

“1. Disregard sensational and out-of-context interpretations of official statements.

“2. Rely on verified channels for accurate information on military operations.

“3. Support ongoing military efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace and security across the country.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain a professional institution guided by law, doctrine and an unwavering commitment to national security. The leadership of General Olufemi Oluyede reflects decades of distinguished service, operational experience and strategic competence in addressing complex security challenges.”