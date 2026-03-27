The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Olufemi Oluyede, has advocated for rehabilitation of repented terrorists in Nigeria, rather than their outright elimination. Oluyede made the remarks during the inaugural lecture of the Armed Forces Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre (JDWC) at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre in Abuja. His…...

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Olufemi Oluyede, has advocated for rehabilitation of repented terrorists in Nigeria, rather than their outright elimination.

Oluyede made the remarks during the inaugural lecture of the Armed Forces Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre (JDWC) at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre in Abuja.

His comments come amid ongoing public criticism of “Operation Safe Corridor,” the military’s de-radicalisation programme aimed at rehabilitating and reintegrating former insurgents who surrender.

Addressing skeptics who argue that terrorists “should be killed” for their crimes, Oluyede urged a more nuanced approach, emphasising the need for alternative pathways for those willing to abandon violence.

“Talking about Operation Safe Corridor, so many people have asked that question: why do we need to rehabilitate criminals? They all should be killed because they have killed people. Well, that may make sense,” he said.

Drawing a moral analogy, the CDS referenced the biblical story of the prodigal son to highlight the value of offering a chance for return and redemption.

“But even in the Bible, we heard about the prodigal son. If there was not that window for the man to come back, would they have come back?” he added.

Oluyede stressed that most insurgents are Nigerians and deserve the opportunity to voluntarily renounce extremism.

“So the point is they are Nigerians first. And it’s important for us to give them that window to repent, if they want to. Rather than pushing them to the extreme, to say ‘it’s either we kill you, or you continue with your adventure,’” he said.

He also called for broader understanding and support from policymakers, noting that “everything about the Safe Corridor is being given by the defence headquarters” and urging the National Assembly to understand the initiative’s long-term importance.