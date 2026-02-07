United States(US) lawmaker Riley Moore has warned that agendas targeted at dividing Nigeria will encourage separatists and terrorists in destabilising the country, and worsen the insecurity situation nationwide and across the continent. In a Saturday statement shared on his official X handle, Moore ...

In a Saturday statement shared on his official X handle, Moore revealed that he conducted a fact-finding visit to Nigeria to better understand the situation of alleged Christian persecution.

Moore explained that during his discussions, the idea of “dividing the country has not come up in any serious way”, stressing that “efforts to embolden separatists hurt Christians in Nigeria – especially in the North and Middle Belt.”

The lawmaker further explained that the U.S. and Nigerian governments have entered into a ‘security cooperation agreement’ to tackle rising security threats nationwide.

Moore wrote, “I have travelled to Nigeria and engaged in multiple high-level meetings with Nigerian officials, the Church, aid groups across the country, and IDPs, to get a better understanding of the rampant persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

“A destabilised Nigeria would embolden terrorists and make Christians less safe in Nigeria and across the continent.”

He added, “I remain committed to working to save the lives of our brothers and sisters in Christ – and for that matter, all Nigerians – suffering from the instability wrought by terrorists throughout Nigeria.

“The US and Nigeria have just entered into a security cooperation agreement, and that is an important step in tackling the violence in Nigeria and deepening and strengthening the bilateral relationship between our great nations.

“God bless you all.”