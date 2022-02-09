Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, Spain’s King Felipe VI test positive for Covid-19

The Queen of Denmark and the monarch of Spain both tested positive for the coronavirus despite having been vaccinated, their respective royal houses announced Wednesday.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, 82, is suffering from minor COVID-19 symptoms and has shut herself up in her Copenhagen residence, according to the palace.

Advertisement

Margrethe tested positive for the virus on Tuesday evening and canceled a planned vacation in Norway that was set to begin Wednesday, the royal household said.

Margrethe’s decision comes only weeks after she celebrated her 50th year on the throne of Europe’s oldest governing monarchy. Due to the pandemic, some of the planned events were postponed until September.

Advertisement

The queen did, however, take part in certain jubilee festivities this month, including putting a wreath at her parents’ grave at Roskilde Cathedral, where Danish royals have been interred since 1559. She also met with members of the government and attended a reception at the House of Commons.

Like Margrethe, Spain’s King Felipe VI was vaccinated against the coronavirus. The 54-year-old monarch was tested for the virus after he developed “mild symptoms” of COVID-19, the royal house said.

Advertisement

It added that his “overall health” was fine, and he will remain in isolation for seven days, following national health protocols. The royal house said that Queen Letizia has not shown any symptoms.

As the newest outbreak caused by the omicron strain fades, Spain is beginning to relax health regulations, with 90 percent of the population over the age of 12 having gotten at least two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.