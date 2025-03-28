The Delta State Government has clarified a viral video that misrepresented the First Lady’s two-day tour to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

According to Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, the video does not adequately reflect the events of the visit.

Mr. Aniagwu added that, contrary to what the video shows, the First Lady did not visit the School of Nursing in Agbor. Instead, she attended an event where nurses expected to receive medical kits but were disappointed when they discovered the kits were mostly for midwives.

The First Lady apologised for the misunderstanding and assured the nurses they would receive their turn in due time through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

The commissioner emphasised that the video was taken out of context and doesn’t reflect the true atmosphere of the event.