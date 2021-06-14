The publisher of a community newspaper in Ogun state, Dada Olanipekun has called on residents of the state to rise up and defend themselves as it appears the government has failed in its responsibilities of protecting lives and properties.

The call follows the disturbing the wave of insecurity in parts of the country.

Olanipekun made this known at the public presentation of Ogun state 50 top role models memoirs held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

He lamented that the insecurity situation in the country has become toxic as people can no longer sleep with their eyes closed.

He however urged Nigerians to learn to defend themselves.