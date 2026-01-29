The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Mr Richard Pheelangwa, has embarked on a familiarisation visit to two indigenous defence manufacturing companies in Ogun State, Equipment and Protective Applications International Limited (EPRIL) and Proforce Group Limited....

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Mr Richard Pheelangwa, has embarked on a familiarisation visit to two indigenous defence manufacturing companies in Ogun State, Equipment and Protective Applications International Limited (EPRIL) and Proforce Group Limited.

At EPRIL, the Permanent Secretary commended the company for its contributions to Nigeria’s security architecture and urged it to sustain the production of durable and high-quality equipment for military formations in Nigeria and across Africa.

He said the Ministry of Defence recognises the critical role played by EPRIL in supporting military operations and has remained committed to assisting the company in delivering its projects and initiatives.

He noted that since assuming office, the ministry has facilitated processes for the company to obtain end-user certificates and tax exemptions from the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Nigeria Customs Service to ease the importation of essential raw materials.

Mr Pheelangwa stressed the importance of continued collaboration with the ministry, adding that integrity checks and consistent product quality would determine the level of patronage from local and international clients.

The Managing Director of EPRIL, Mr Kola Balogun, thanked the Permanent Secretary for the visit and for the ministry’s support, pledging sustained collaboration in all company operations.

EPRIL is an indigenous defence company specialising in the production of military operational tools and security equipment for the Nigerian Armed Forces and other international clients.

The Permanent Secretary also visited Proforce Group Limited, Nigeria’s first indigenous defence contractor specialising in the design and manufacture of armoured vehicles and security systems for land and naval applications.

He acknowledged the company’s growth and contributions to national security, urging it to continue producing durable defence solutions to support military operations in Nigeria and across the African region.

He reiterated the ministry’s support in facilitating end-user certification and tax exemptions to assist in sourcing raw materials for production.

The Managing Director of Proforce, Engr Ade Ogundeyin, appreciated the ministry’s recognition and pledged continued cooperation in advancing Nigeria’s defence industrial development.