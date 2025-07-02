Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, citing deepening internal divisions and unresolved leadership crises.

Mr Mark who was also a former Minister of Communications and Military administrator of Niger State under the Babangida Military regime is reportedly heading to the African Democratic Congress as Interim National Chairman.

He is also a major voice within the new coalition spearheaded by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, with former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, also appointed as the interim National Secretary of the party.