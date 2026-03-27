Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has reduced its gantry price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to ₦1,200 per litre, while its coastal price has been adjusted to ₦1,153 per litre.

The company disclosed the development in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Anthony Chiejina, noting that the latest adjustment reflects a downward review in its pricing structure.

The 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery reduced its petrol price by ₦85 per litre, down from ₦1,285 per litre previously charged at the gantry.

The price cut comes after a series of increases by the refinery since March 2026, driven largely by volatility in global oil markets amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Industry observers say the latest reduction could ease pressure on fuel supply costs across distribution channels, including depots and retail outlets, with the potential for marginal relief at the pump if sustained.

The adjustment is also expected to influence market dynamics within the downstream sector, as marketers respond to the revised pricing by the country’s largest refinery.

Dangote Refinery has emerged as a key player in Nigeria’s fuel supply chain, and its pricing decisions continue to shape trends in the domestic petroleum market.