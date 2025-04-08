Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has underscored the transformative potential of diaspora Nigerians in driving the country’s progress.

Speaking at a Special Para Soccer event in Abuja on Tuesday, Dabiri-Erewa—represented by NiDCOM’s Gabriel Odu—described overseas Nigerians as indispensable to realising the nation’s aspirations. She urged them to champion grassroots initiatives and engage actively in community development back home.

“Our diaspora community holds a key to shaping the Nigeria we envision,” she said, applauding the event’s focus on inclusivity.

The tournament, organised by the Krystal Chanchangi Foundation, celebrated athletes with disabilities through competitive matches, music, and awards.

Founder Dr. Krystal Chanchangi, a Nigerian-American from Taraba State, called on diasporans to take personal initiative in driving change rather than waiting for government action.

The event marked another step in the Foundation’s mission to foster equal opportunities for all Nigerians.