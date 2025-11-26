The Chairman and Chief Executive of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated, Gozy Ijogun, Founder and Chief Executive of Task Systems Ltd, after the Nigerian-led technology company won a prestigious 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the United S...

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated, Gozy Ijogun, Founder and Chief Executive of Task Systems Ltd, after the Nigerian-led technology company won a prestigious 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the United States.

In a statement, Dabiri-Erewa said Mrs Ijogun and her team had “made Nigeria proud once again,” describing the award as a powerful endorsement of Nigerian innovation, entrepreneurial excellence and global competitiveness.

“Winning a Microsoft Partner of the Year Award on American soil is a huge victory for our nation and an inspiration to millions of young Nigerians in the tech space,” she said. “Achievements like this change narratives and showcase the extraordinary talent of Nigerians around the world.”

Mrs Ijogun, a graduate of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, earned a First Class degree in Computer Science from University College London, followed by advanced certifications and executive training from leading global institutions.

She later returned to Nigeria to lead Task Systems.

The award recognises Task Systems Limited’s outstanding innovation, customer impact and leadership in delivering transformative Microsoft solutions from its U.S. base, while maintaining strong Nigerian roots.