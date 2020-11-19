The Nigeria Customs service says it will not be intimidated from carrying out its statutory duty of preventing smuggling of contrabands into the country despite attacks and killing of some of its officers.

The Comptroller, Ogun Area 1, Michael Agbara made this known while speaking about the attack on his men and successes recorded so far.

He noted that the total duty value of items recovered from smugglers in the third quarter of the year is N397,076,991.

He called on community leaders and parents to warn their wards from assisting smugglers in sabotaging the nation’s economy.