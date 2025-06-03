The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has announced the seizure of petroleum products and vehicles valued at over 63 million naira during a five-week special operation in Adamawa State.

The operation, codenamed Whirlwind, was conducted by the Nigeria Customs Service across border communities in Adamawa State.

Operatives of Whirlwind, a special task force of the Nigeria Customs Service, are intensifying efforts to combat smuggling activities in the northeast region.

Their latest seizure of contraband underscores the success of their ongoing operations.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the operation.

He was represented by the National Coordinator of the operation, Assistant Comptroller General H.K. Ejibunu

ACG Ejibunu stated that the operation has significantly curtailed smuggling in the region, with the seized petroleum products and vehicles having a total duty-paid value of N63,046,750.

He stated that the smugglers fled upon sighting the enforcement team, abandoning their consignments in a bid to evade arrest.

According to him the operation aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to energy and food security under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Items confiscated include 1,959 jerry cans of petrol—equivalent to nearly 49,000 liters—and five vehicles used for transporting the smuggled fuel.

The seizures occurred along unapproved border routes including Dasin-Fufore, Belel-Farang, Mubi-Sahuda, Maiha, and Girei-Wuro Bokki.

The Customs Service says Operation Whirlwind is part of a broader strategy to disrupt illegal supply chains, reduce fuel scarcity and price volatility, and ultimately safeguard national security while promoting economic stability.