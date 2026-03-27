The Oyo/Osun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has recorded major operational successes in its crackdown on smuggling and revenue leakages, seizing contraband items valued at ₦2.53 billion.

Speaking at the Command’s headquarters in Ibadan, the Acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller WM Adewole, said intensified surveillance and enforcement efforts led to the interception of a wide range of prohibited goods.

The seized items include 3,300 packs and 2,140 sachets of Tramadol, 1,144 wraps of cannabis sativa and other illicit substances, as well as 1,603 bags of foreign parboiled rice.

Others are six used vehicles of various brands, 2,270 packs of foreign textile materials, 20 bags of sugar, and 17,300 litres of Premium Motor Spirit contained in 692 kegs.

Adewole stated that the total Duty Paid Value of the confiscated items stands at ₦2.53 billion, underscoring the scale of smuggling activities being curtailed by the Command.

On revenue generation, he disclosed that the Command collected ₦14.7 billion within the review period, representing a 46.22 per cent increase compared to ₦10.1 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year.

He attributed the significant growth to enhanced compliance checks, intelligence-driven operations and improved collaboration with stakeholders.

The Acting Controller issued a stern warning to smugglers and economic saboteurs, stressing that the Command remains committed to enforcing fiscal policies and safeguarding the nation’s economy.

He also urged members of the public to provide timely and credible information to support enforcement efforts, noting that adherence to import and export regulations remains the surest way to avoid sanctions.

Adewole expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and his management team for their continued support, as well as traditional rulers and stakeholders in Oyo and Osun states for their cooperation in curbing smuggling.

He further commended the media for its role in promoting public awareness and encouraging compliance through accurate reportage.