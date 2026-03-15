An unidentified driver has allegedly been shot dead by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service along the Osogbo–Iwo Road in Osun State. The incident reportedly occurred around 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Onibueja area in Ido-Osun, near a Police roadblock. The perpetrators were said to be security operatives in…...

An unidentified driver has allegedly been shot dead by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service along the Osogbo–Iwo Road in Osun State.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Onibueja area in Ido-Osun, near a Police roadblock.

The perpetrators were said to be security operatives in mufti, who were reportedly pursuing the now-deceased driver from the Iwo end of the road before opening fire on his vehicle.

In a video circulating online, the victim’s vehicle was seen riddled with bullet holes, while angry residents gathered at the scene, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

An eyewitness said, “The man was driving towards the Osogbo end from the Iwo side of the road when some security operatives in mufti shot at his vehicle. He died almost immediately.”

The Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the incident, stating that the suspected shooters were operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Ojelabi added that two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, promising that the Police would brief the press soon on further developments.