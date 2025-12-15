The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) have strengthened collaboration to combat the diversion of petroleum products intended for domestic use and to safeguard Nigeria’s energy security. According to a statement shared on...

According to a statement shared on the NCS official X handle late Sunday, the plan was highlighted during a meeting between the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi and the NMDPRA Executive Director of Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure of the Nigerian, Ogbugo Ukoha, at Customs House, Maitama, Abuja.

During the engagement, CGC Adeniyi reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to strengthening interagency cooperation, particularly in safeguarding Nigeria’s domestic energy security and ensuring that petroleum products meant for local consumption are not diverted to neighbouring countries.

He noted that collaboration between both agencies had already produced measurable results, especially through Operation Whirlwind, which he described as a model for intelligence sharing, joint enforcement and coordinated field operations.

CGC Adeniyi said the Nigeria Customs Service remains fully aligned with ongoing reforms in the petroleum regulatory space and will continue to provide technical input, operational feedback and border management expertise to support the implementation of new guidelines being developed by the NMDPRA.

He commended the Authority for its efforts to harmonise legacy processes with the Petroleum Industry Act, stressing that clear and efficient export point procedures are essential as Nigeria moves from being a net importer to an emerging exporter of petroleum products.

“We welcome every initiative that strengthens energy security and ensures that the gains made in reducing cross-border diversion are not reversed. Our shared responsibility is to protect national interest, support legitimate trade and maintain a transparent system that stakeholders can rely on. We will continue to work closely with sister agencies to achieve these outcomes,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Executive Director, Ukoha, said the NMDPRA enjoys a longstanding and productive working relationship with the Customs Service, noting that Operation Whirlwind remained the high point of that collaboration.

He explained that both agencies deployed personnel, exchanged intelligence and jointly monitored petroleum products in border corridors, leading to a marked reduction in cross-border diversion.

Ukoha said the purpose of the visit was to brief the CGC on newly developed guidelines for designating export points for petroleum products as Nigeria’s refining capacity expands.

He said the NMDPRA is engaging key institutions, including Customs, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Nigerian Navy, to ensure the guidelines reflect operational realities before implementation.

He recalled several field operations and strategic engagements with the Customs leadership, including the joint launch of Operation Whirlwind in Yola, where both agencies reinforced their commitment to curbing diversion and securing the domestic supply chain.

He added that while enforcement had played a major role in reducing irregular movements of petroleum products, the removal of fuel subsidy had significantly reduced the economic incentive for cross-border smuggling.

According to him, the NMDPRA will continue to work closely with the Customs Service to sustain progress and ensure that petroleum exports are properly regulated without exposing the country to energy security risks