The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 16 containers loaded with illicit pharmaceutical products valued at over ₦20.5 billion at the Port Harcourt II Area Command, Onne, Rivers State....

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 16 containers loaded with illicit pharmaceutical products valued at over ₦20.5 billion at the Port Harcourt II Area Command, Onne, Rivers State.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, announced the seizure on Friday, 18 July 2025, during a press briefing at the Command’s headquarters. He attributed the breakthrough to enhanced intelligence-sharing and stronger inter-agency cooperation.

“This operation reflects our alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for secure borders and public health protection,” Adeniyi said. “We will not allow criminal networks to exploit our ports.”

According to Customs, the smugglers disguised the illicit imports as regular goods, including tomato paste, ceiling fans, and plumbing materials. Among the seized items were 1.3 million bottles of Codeine syrup (100ml), 9.3 million tablets of Really Extra Diclofenac, 12.6 million tablets of Royal Tramadol (225mg), and other unregistered and dangerous pharmaceuticals such as Trodol, Hyergra, Bisoveu, and Bassuka.

The CGC reiterated that the Service maintains a zero-tolerance stance on smuggling and would ensure all offenders face the full weight of the law.

The seized drugs were formally handed over to the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, for regulatory action.

Describing the discovery as “shocking”, Adeyeye said the volume and concealment methods showed “clear criminal intent”.

“These products could destroy lives. This is not just smuggling—it is murder for profit,” she stated, assuring that all items would undergo proper laboratory testing and be destroyed in line with international standards.

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Muhammed Babandede, noted that the seizure comprised eleven 40-foot containers of illicit medicines, four containers of bottled water, and one container of salt. He praised the joint efforts of NAFDAC, the NDLEA, the DSS, and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), describing the event as “historic”.

This operation follows a similar seizure last week at Apapa Port, where 25 containers of substandard medical devices were intercepted.

All agencies involved pledged to deepen collaboration through enhanced surveillance and intelligence-led enforcement.