The Seme command of Nigeria Customs Service has destroyed smuggled tramadol, expired food items and other seizures valued at N168.3million.

Giving a breakdown of the seizures comprising medicament of different brands, the Area Comptroller, Dalha Wada listed a total of 127 expired items intercepted at different points along the border areas.

Mr. Wada explained that the destruction has been sanctioned by customs authority after court condemnation of the contraband, noting that sections of Customs and Excise Management Act empowers the Nigeria Customs Service to seize, condemn and destroy seizures.

He added that intelligence report also enabled officers of the command to intercept vehicles that were smuggled with fake customs documents and warned that the command remains resolute in the fight against smuggling and its negative impact.