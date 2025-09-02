A Civil Society Organization, The Osun Youth Initiative for Good Governance OYIGG, has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Olumide Egbedun, over allegations that he threatened the Alasi of Asi, Oba Oyewale Olasunkanmi with death. In a statement...

A Civil Society Organization, The Osun Youth Initiative for Good Governance OYIGG, has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Olumide Egbedun, over allegations that he threatened the Alasi of Asi, Oba Oyewale Olasunkanmi with death.

In a statement by its National Convener, Dr. Akande Adeyemi, the OYIGG urged the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the DSS to investigate the leaked audio where a voice, alleged to be Egbedun’s, threatened the monarch in Yoruba, warning he could be jailed and might not come out alive if he opposed the Speaker’s political influence.

The petition was officially lodged by the monarch on July 29, following the viral circulation of the recording on July 23.

The OYIGG described the alleged conduct as “rascality of the highest order” and accused Wale Egbedun of a pattern of disrespect for traditional rulers, citing his earlier snub of the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul Rasheed Olabomi, harassment of a senator’s aide in Ilesa, and previous threats against Hon. Musubai in Odo-Otin.

The group also recalled derogatory statements against the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Laaroye II, and the governor’s aide, Alhaji Muniru Raji, whom Egbedun allegedly branded thieves.

Dr. Akande Adeyemi stressed that “no one is above the law,” describing the threat as not just an insult to a royal father but a direct attack on democratic and cultural institutions.

He warned the Speaker that power is transient and misconduct will only tarnish his political image and Osun’s traditional values.

The Civil Society Organization therefore urged the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the State Council of Obas not to allow the matter to be swept under the carpet, insisting that Wale Egbedun must face the law.

They group further demanded his impeachment and cautioned the Osun State government against shielding him for his action.

Efforts to speak with the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu to react to the issues raised in the last 48 hours proved abortive as calls and text messages sent to him were not responded to.