Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, has distributed ₦10 million in bursary assistance to 100 students from Ikom Local Government Area as part of efforts to support education and youth empowerment.

The bursary was presented during a ceremony held at the Speaker’s residence in Nde-Ikom, with the Chief of Staff, Hon. Anakan Ndoma, representing Ayambem at the event.

Students, parents, community leaders and party stakeholders were in attendance as Ndoma reiterated the Speaker’s strong commitment to education and human capital development. He explained that the bursary scheme was designed to reduce the financial pressure on students and their families while motivating beneficiaries to pursue academic excellence.

Ndoma encouraged the students to remain disciplined and focused on their studies, stressing that the initiative was an investment in their future and in the long-term development of Ikom Local Government Area.

Also speaking, Hon. Asinya Ntan praised the Speaker for his consistent interventions in education, describing the bursary programme as a reflection of people-centred and responsive leadership.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, the President of the National Association of Ikom Students Worldwide (NAIS-WW), Atep Godiva, expressed appreciation to the Speaker, noting that the support was timely and impactful amid the rising cost of education.