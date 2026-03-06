The Cross River State Government has announced a comprehensive ban on illegal mining activities across the state as part of efforts to restore order and strengthen regulation in the sector....

The Cross River State Government has announced a comprehensive ban on illegal mining activities across the state as part of efforts to restore order and strengthen regulation in the sector.

Governor Bassey Edet Otu announced the directive on Friday after a strategic meeting with key stakeholders, noting that only operators with valid approvals from the Federal Government of Nigeria will be allowed to continue operations.

The governor explained that while the mining sector holds significant economic potential for Cross River State, unregulated activities have increasingly created security, environmental and social concerns in several communities.

According to him, intelligence reports indicate a growing influx of unregulated operators into mining areas, including foreign nationals whose identities and operational structures remain largely unknown to the state.

He stressed the need for proper profiling and documentation of all mining operators in order to ensure transparency and accountability in the sector.

Governor Otu also expressed concern that some local actors have contributed to the problem by facilitating illegal mining activities within their communities.

The state government, he said, had earlier attempted to address the situation through engagement with federal authorities and security agencies responsible for monitoring mining operations, but the slow pace of enforcement made stronger intervention necessary.

Following the new directive, all illegal mining operations are expected to cease immediately, with operators without proper authorization instructed to vacate mining sites pending proper documentation and profiling by relevant authorities.

Only mining operators with verifiable federal approvals and recognized documentation will be allowed to continue operations within the state.

To ensure compliance, the governor directed the State Security Adviser to coordinate enforcement of the ban across Cross River State.

He also mandated the Anti-Illegal Mining Task Force to begin round-the-clock surveillance in mining communities to prevent attempts to circumvent the directive.

Governor Otu further disclosed that the state government plans to undertake professional geological mapping of mineral resources across the state to properly structure the sector and attract responsible investment.

He assured genuine investors that Cross River remains open to responsible mining activities, but emphasized that operations must now strictly comply with legal requirements and a transparent regulatory framework.