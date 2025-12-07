Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to address Nigeria’s “Country of Particular Concern” designation by Donald Trump, United States (US) House of Representatives member Riley Moore described his visit to Nigeria as “very productive” in a post on his X account on Sunday. “...

Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to address Nigeria’s “Country of Particular Concern” designation by Donald Trump, United States (US) House of Representatives member Riley Moore described his visit to Nigeria as “very productive” in a post on his X account on Sunday.

“I came to Nigeria in the name of the Lord and on behalf of the American people,” Moore wrote.

Announcing the end of his trip, he added, “Just ending a very productive visit to Nigeria and rounds of meetings. More details to come. Happy Sunday. God is Great!”

While Moore did not provide immediate details about the purpose of his visit or the Nigerian officials he met, he did announce plans to provide more insight into his trip later.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, had earlier announced that he hosted a US Congressional delegation as part of ongoing security consultations between both countries.

In a message shared on his official X handle, Ribadu expressed that the visit followed earlier diplomatic engagements held in Washington, DC, centred on mutual security interests.

“This morning, I received a US Congressional delegation on a fact-finding mission to Nigeria, following our earlier engagements in Washington, DC, on shared security priorities,” he said.

He added that the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, was also present at the meeting, a development he said “reflected the importance both nations attach to this engagement.”

According to Ribadu, discussions during the meeting focused on “counter-terrorism cooperation, regional stability,” and ways to “strengthen the strategic security partnership between Nigeria and the United States.”

“I’m optimistic this engagement will deepen trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to peace and security,” he said.

TVC previously reported that Riley Moore, a United States lawmaker, met with a senior Nigerian delegation led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu to discuss the alleged escalating persecution of Christians and the growing threat of terrorism in Nigeria.

In a Wednesday statement shared on his official X page, Moore disclosed that the high-level meeting took place in Washington, D.C.