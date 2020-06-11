The World Food Programme of the United Nations has declared that the coronavirus pandemic may lead to loss of 13 million jobs in Nigeria.

According to the agency, Nigeria needs urgent financial intervention to boost its economy, as millions of citizens across the country are currently suffering the harsh economic impact of the virus.

WFP’s Senior Spokesperson, Elisabeth Byrs, said more than $182m is needed to sustain life-saving aid to Africa’s most populous country over the next six months.

She explained that over 3.8 million citizens, particularly those in the informal sector, could lose their jobs, adding that the figure could rise to 13 million if the restriction on movements persist for long.

The WFP official, however, stated that her organisation is distributing two months worth of food and nutrition assistance in Internally Displaced Persons’ camps and among vulnerable communities.