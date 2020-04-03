In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seriously threatened the economic life of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to pay salaries, and for the country to use local inputs for critical infrastructures, henceforth.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed who heads the presidential committee to review the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economy, made the disclosure while fielding questions from State House Correspondents, in Abuja.

She said the committee briefed the president on current happenings around the world due to COVID-19 and the impact on the nation’s economy On the directives given.

“Well, he has directed that we should make sure that salaries are paid, make sure that critical infrastructures like roads, rails are protected, and as much as possible use local inputs so that we retain value within our economy.

“And that we should also make sure that we take measures that protects the poor and the vulnerable.”

“This meeting was just to brief Mr. President as the situation we are in keeps evolving daily.

“As the health crisis gradually expands, affecting states, and also the lockdown that has been ordered to help curtail expansion of the health crisis.

“The consequences of the lockdown are the additional slowing down of the economy and we are to consider the measures that we need to take to mitigate the negative consequences of the slow trade and businesses,” she said.