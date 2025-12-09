Justice Mohammed Madugu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has given an interim order restricting Galactic Aviation Limited and two others from selling an Embraer EMB-145LR aircraft, registration 5N-BZM. The order followed an ex-parte application filed by Reekers Engineering and Construction Limited...

Justice Mohammed Madugu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has given an interim order restricting Galactic Aviation Limited and two others from selling an Embraer EMB-145LR aircraft, registration 5N-BZM.

The order followed an ex-parte application filed by Reekers Engineering and Construction Limited, represented by counsel Azeez Taiwo Hassan (SAN), in a case marked FCT/HC/BW/CV/391/2025.

The suit names Galactic Aviation Limited, Abdullahi Ahmed, NG Eagle Airline Limited, and the Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development as first to fourth respondents, respectively.

In his ruling, Justice Madugu restrained the first three defendants from offering for sale or selling the aircraft, identified by Manufacturer Serial Number 14500842 and engine serial numbers ESN 25606 and ESN 25831, noting that the aircraft “had allegedly not been fully paid for by the first and second defendants.”

The court also directed the defendants to show cause within seven days why the main prayers in the claimant’s motion should not be granted. The matter was adjourned to December 16 for further hearing.