The Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded a suspected Estate Developer in Abuja and Managing Director of Sow Real Estate, Uzoamaka Onukwubiri to the Suleja custodial centre over a 9-count charge bordering on forgery and obtaining property under false pretence.

Uzoamaka who was arraigned before Justice Musa Liman had her administrative bail withdrawn following a bail application filed by her counsel Joel Okoro

Justice Liman adjourned the bail hearing to December the 1st, 2025, to rule on the application

The prosecution counsel Gladys Okoha, from the Department of Public Prosecution, Federal Ministry of Justice, had informed the court that the alleged offences are contrary to section 3 (6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

However, after the charges were read to her in the dock, she pleaded not guilty to all the counts.