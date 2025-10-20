‎A Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square annex has ordered the release of certain exhibits to a university undergraduate, Chidinma Ojukwu, as she continues her defence in the ongoing trial over the murder of Michael Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV....

‎A Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square annex has ordered the release of certain exhibits to a university undergraduate, Chidinma Ojukwu, as she continues her defence in the ongoing trial over the murder of Michael Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV.



‎

‎The court delivered the ruling on Monday, following an application filed by the counsel to Miss Ojukwu (the first defendant) in April 2025, seeking access to the exhibits which had earlier been released to the nominal complainant on bond by the Nigeria Police Force.

‎Chidimma Ojukwu is facing trial alongside two others on charges of alleged murder, conspiracy, and stealing in connection with the death of Michael Ataga. All defendants have pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

‎

‎Her counsel, Onwuka Egwu, in his application told the court that the defence team needed access to specific exhibits, including mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards, which he says belongs to both the deceased and the defendants, to prepare their defence.

‎

‎The items requested include an iPhone 11 Pro (black), iPhone XS (gold), iPhone 7 Plus, a 2019 MacBook Pro (silver), an HP laptop, and two 9Mobile SIM cards belonging to the first defendant. Items belonging to the deceased include an iPhone 8, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and a MacBook Pro 13.

‎

‎In her ruling, Justice Yetunde Adesanya ruled that not all the items requested for are in evidence or contained in the prosecution’s proof of evidence.

‎

But, she emphasized that every accused person has the right to access exhibits relevant to their case in order to prepare their defence.

‎

‎Following the ruling, prosecution counsel Yusuf Sule handed over three items, an iPhone 7, an iPhone 11, and a MacBook apple laptop, to the court for release to the defence team.

‎

‎Only Chioma Egbuna, the third defendant, appeared in court, while Chidimma Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri who have been held at the Nigeria Correctional Service facility were absent due to the planned nationwide protest.

‎

‎Orher counsel, Babatunde Busari represented the second defendant, while O.J. Jiakpona appeared for the third defendant.

‎

‎The court adjourned the case to October 27, November 6, 11, and 12, 2025, for continuation of trial.

‎

‎The case, which began in 2021 following the discovery of Ataga’s body in a hotel room where he had lodged with Chidinma, has seen the prosecution close its case.

The matter has now entered the defence stage, with Chidinma being the first witness to testify in her defence.