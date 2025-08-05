The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered the interim forfeiture of a property located at No. 29 Oyindamola Shogbesan Street, Park View Estate, Ago Palace Way, over its alleged connection to a N986 million diesel supply fraud....

Justice Dehinde Dipeolu granted the order following a motion ex-parte filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act and Section 44(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

According to the EFCC, the property was allegedly acquired with proceeds from a fraudulent transaction involving the supply of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). The suspects named in the case include Mrs Hannah Ify Nwaguzor, Ajayi Edward Olushola, and others.

The Commission acted on a petition filed by Prince Chukwulota Benneth Onuoha and two firms—G3 Solid Farms & Agro Allied Industries and Bohr Energy Limited—who alleged that the suspects defrauded them under the pretext of supplying AGO worth N986 million.

Bohr Energy reportedly transferred the funds to Mozann Global Merchants Limited in May 2024 based on the agreement.

However, the diesel was never delivered, and the funds were allegedly diverted.

EFCC investigations traced N500 million to Hola Jayu Nigeria Limited, while N261 million was allegedly paid to Orobosa Michael Ubogu for the purchase of the Lagos property now under forfeiture.

EFCC counsel C.C. Okezie described the interim forfeiture as a necessary measure to preserve assets suspected to be acquired through criminal proceeds, pending the court’s decision on final forfeiture.

Justice Dipeolu also ordered the publication of the interim forfeiture notice in a national newspaper, inviting any interested parties to appear within 14 days and show cause why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The case has been adjourned to 2 September 2025 for the hearing of the motion for final forfeiture.