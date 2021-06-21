Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo of the Federal High Court , Abuja has ordered the federal government to pay the sum of $951M dollars to Bayelsa State being the 13 per cent derivative sum due as arrears of revenue and payable to the state government.

Bayelsa State had through its counsel, Ken Njemanze dragged the federal government before the court praying it to compel the Attorney General of the Federation, who was the sole defendant in the matter to pay 5% of $50 billion recovered as additional revenue that accrued to the Nigerian government.

The Judge held that the Attorney General of the Federation, failed to enter his defence in the suit, prompting the court to declare the Bayelsa’s case “unchanged.”

The Judge said where a person issues a letter of demand on another person upon outstanding facts, the person for whom the demand notice was issued must take steps to react to same.