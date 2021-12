The court of Appeal siting in Akure, Ondo state capital is set to deliver judgement in the suit filled by the founder of Sotitobire Miracle Church, Babatunde Alfa challenging his conviction.

An Ondo State High court had sentenced the Prophet to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one- year -old boy, Gold Kolawole in his church in 2019

The Sotitobire founder is asking the appeal court to nullify his life sentence conviction by the court