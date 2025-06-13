Justice Yellim Bogoro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, convicted and sentenced four Filipino nationals who were among the 729 people arrested in connection with a ponzi scam and cyber terrorism at Oyin Jolayemi Street in December, 2024.

In this latest conviction, eight Nigerians were equally jailed for internet fraud offenses.

The convicts include Reyna Mae Eriba, Chyna Samonte, Zara Fabian and Dominique Medina.

Others are Chidera Ezechukwu, Favour Oluchukwu, Egwenum Ifeanyi, David Okezie, Gbenga Shittu Solomon, Ibraheem Olamilekan, Chinecherem Michael and Oghomienor Jotham.

The suspects were arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on separate charges of cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

They all pleaded “guilty” to the offence when the charges were read to them.

One of the charges reads: “That you Chynna Samonte sometime in December 2024, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court wilfully caused to be accessed, computer systems organized to seriously destabilize and destroy the fundamental economic and social structure of Nigeria when you procured/employed Nigerian youths for identity theft and to hold themselves out as persons of foreign nationality, with the intent to gain financial advantage for yourselves and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Ete) Act, 2015 (As amended 2024) and Section 2(3)(d) of the Terrorism (Prevention, Prohibition) Act, 2022

Another charge reads: “That you, Chidera Ezechukwu Praise, sometime in May 2025 at Lagos, within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court did retain the sum of N12,750,318.63 (Twelve Million, Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand, Three Hundred and Eighteen Million, million, Sixty-three Kobo) in your UBA account with account number 2330149541, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of your unlawful act to wit: engaging in online dating scam and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 14(1)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004 as amended and punishable under section 14(2) of the same Act.”

Justice Bogoro found them guilty of the charge and convicted them accordingly.

Upon conviction of the defendants, the lead prosecution counsel, Anita Imo, prayed the court to forfeit all the exhibits recovered from them.

The four Filipinos; Reyna Mae Eriba, Chyna Samonte, Zara Fabian and Dominique Medina were sentenced to one year imprisonment each, and a fine of N1,000,000.00(One Million Naira).

The Judge also ordered that upon completion of their sentences the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS should ensure that the convicts are repatriated to their country of origin within seven days.

Subsequently, Shittu Gbenga was sentenced to One year imprisonment or an option of fine in the sum of N700,000.00

Oghomienor Jotham, Chinecherem Michael, Ibraheem Olalekan, Chidera Ezechukwu Praise, David Okezie, Egwenum Ifeanyi and Favour Oluchukwu were each sentenced to One year imprisonment or the sum of N500,000.00 in lieu of their prison sentence.

The Judge also ordered the cars, all devices, monies and other items recovered from the 12 convicts forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.