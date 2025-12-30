Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a drug trafficker, Ibemesi Chijioke Francis, also known as Chisco, to seven years’ imprisonment for dealing in 1,762.8 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa....

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arraigned Francis on a one-count charge, to which he pleaded guilty. He was arrested by NDLEA operatives at his residence at 19 Agboke Street, Okota, Lagos.

Following his plea, the prosecution, led by Barrister Abu Ibrahim, reviewed the facts of the case and tendered exhibits before the court. Defence counsel, Barrister Uchenna Okenyin, pleaded for leniency, saying the convict was a first-time offender who admitted guilt at the earliest opportunity.

He urged the court to impose a non-custodial sentence or a fine.

In his judgment, Justice Aluko sentenced Francis to seven years’ imprisonment, with an option of an ₦8 million fine.

The court also granted the NDLEA’s application for the final forfeiture of the convict’s assets and funds to the Federal Government, having ruled that they were proceeds of drug trafficking.

The forfeited items include balances in two bank accounts; foreign currencies in US dollars, pounds sterling, euros and Canadian dollars; several vehicles, including a Toyota Sienna, Toyota Highlander, Volkswagen bus and Lexus 460; and two Lagos properties, including one identified as Daisy Garden in Isolo.

Justice Aluko said the prosecution had satisfied the court that the funds and properties were linked to criminal activity and that the law does not entitle the convict to retain such proceeds.