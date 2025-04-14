An Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, has granted bail to controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola (aka Portable) for ₦1 million following his arraignment on multiple charges, including criminal defamation, intimidation, and cyberstalking.

The bail conditions require two sureties: one must be a senior official of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), while the other must own a landed property in a Government Reserved Area (GRA) with a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

The case stems from a March 2025 petition filed by fellow artist Okunola Saheed Osupa, who accused Portable of making defamatory statements during an Instagram live broadcast.

Portable allegedly claimed Osupa sabotaged his music earnings and insulted him with vulgar comparisons.

Police confirmed Portable admitted to the allegations during interrogation.

He was charged under Nigeria’s Penal Code, Cybercrimes Act, and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law.

The case has been adjourned, with the court urging restraint from all parties. Portable must meet the bail terms before release.