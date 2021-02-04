Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking an order compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, over alleged misappropriation of funds amounting to N900billion

A group, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development through its Chairman, Sani Shinkafi had approached the Court in an exparte application praying it to order the EFCC to act on the 15 petitions seeking urgent action by the anti-graft agency.

In his judgment, Justice Okon Abang dismissed the application for lacking in merit as it was filed out of time.

The judge held in line with Order 34 Rule 4 of the Federal High Court rules, applications such as the one by the applicant should be done within 3 months of receiving the reports.

Justice Abang maintained that in line with the rules, the court lacks jurisdiction to extend the time for hearing such a matter as it is statute barred.