Justice Mohammed Umar, in his ruling on Wednesday, acknowledged Mamu’s complaints about his health but directed the Department of State Services (DSS) to take him to a suitable medical facility for treatment instead of releasing him on bail.

The judge noted that the prosecution had shown diligence in handling the case, which, according to him, disqualified Mamu from being granted bail. He stated that one of the grounds for granting bail is lack of diligence on the part of the prosecution — a condition that does not apply in this matter.

Justice Umar ordered that Mamu’s counsel should select a health facility of choice where the defendant would receive proper medical attention, and also directed the DSS to allow him access to his family members.

This ruling marks the third time the court has denied Mamu’s bail request since his arraignment on 21 March 2023 by the Federal Government on a 10-count charge bordering on terrorism financing and related offences.

Mamu was arrested on 7 September 2022 by Egyptian security officials at the Cairo International Airport on suspicion of involvement in financing Boko Haram activities.

He was accused of negotiating ransoms between the terrorists who attacked the Abuja–Kaduna train in March 2022 and families of the abducted victims, allegedly diverting parts of the proceeds for personal gain.

Mamu was reportedly nominated by the terrorists to mediate with the Federal Government’s Committee on the release of the victims, but was alleged to have instead coordinated ransom payments directly with the victims’ families and facilitated their delivery to the terrorists.