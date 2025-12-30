Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal high court in Abuja has refused the oral bail application filed on behalf of former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami....

In his ruling, Justice Nwite held that a substantive bail application has already been formally filed for the defendants, noting that granting an oral application at this stage would amount to an ambush on the prosecution, which is yet to respond to the formal request.

The court accordingly declined the oral bail application and adjourned proceedings to January 2 for arguments on the substantive bail application.

Pending further proceedings, the defendants are to remain in custody at the Kuje Correctional Centre.